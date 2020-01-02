Movie and Machines: Best science-fiction Hollywood films of the decade

Ever since the birth of cinema, science fiction has been a genre creating a world of its own, offering glimpse of yet-to-happen reality were unknown technology breathes with ease.

The 2010s saw exceptional sci-fi flicks which made us whoop in delight thanks to dazzling visuals, awe-inspiring performances and ground-breaking film-making. Here’s a list compiled year-wise.

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan’s movies makes your head go fuzzy. The coolest part is that the most confusing sequences in his films are often the most gripping. Inception left us spell bound with the idea of living in a world within a mind. Staring an ensemble cast lead by Leonardo Di Caprio, the film exploded our brains with awe, thanks to Hans Zimmer’s music, Wally Pfister’s cinematography and complex plot.

Planet of the Apes Trilogy (’11, ’14, ’17)

This reboot series made heads turn with plot that explored a dystopian world formed after humanity’s failure to cure incurable diseases. With each film, the stakes were set high as war among humans and chimps changes the face of planet earth. Andy Serkis’ motion capture performance as Caesar – the intelligent Chimpanzee – gripped our hearts with his visually grasping act.

Gravity (’13)

What happens to astronauts whose space shuttle gets hammered by debris of a defunct satellite? Alfonso Cuaron nailed this story with a flawless direction. Winning seven Oscars, the film is known for its long shots, oh-so-real VFX, crisp editing, Steven Price’s musical score and unforgettable performances by Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

Her (’13)

Can humans fall in love with an operating system? Spike Jonze’s Her moved us with this question. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Theodore, Her showed how deep conversations leads a man to fall for an artificially intelligent virtual assistant, Samantha voiced by Scarlett Johansson. The dialogues in this movie are music.

Interstellar (’14)

Nolan yet again made our brains blow up in awe with this tale of astronauts on a journey to find new planets. Remembered for its soul-stirring music by Hans Zimmer and impeccable father-daughter portrayal by Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain, Interstellar‘s travel scenes through worm holes, production design and visual aesthetics of space, leaves you asking for more.

Snowpiercer (’14)

Perhaps one of the best dystopian thriller, the Chris Evans staring flick wooed us with this tale of earth that’s cloaked by permanent harsh winter. The last of humans travel across the globe in an unstoppable train. Its amazing how the director depicts social inequality, poverty and oppression of power by the elite in a confined space.

The Martian (’15)

A survival drama of an astronaut marooned in Mars, Ridley Scott faithfully reproduces Andy Weir’s novel for the big screens, aided with a witty performance by Matt Damon & Co, exciting visuals and music. The Martian taught us that a commercial plot and high production film-making can go hand-in-hand.

Arrival (’16)

Arrival is a master piece for creating a never before seen depiction of aliens. The screenwriters held our hearts in their hands, creating eerie suspense with a story that shows the power of language. Amy Adams’ sublime performance and Jóhann Jóhannsson’s musical score were the other magic recipe.

Blade Runner 2049 (’17)

It’s amazing how the sequel of cult classic Blade Runner (’82) lived up to its expectations. Faithful to the original, BR 2049 is a class apart for its production design, music, Denis Villeneuve’s direction and Ryan Gosling’s act.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (’17)

Perhaps the best film of the Skywalker saga, The Last Jedi was a fan fest visual delight with more light saber action, space wars and the force playing games with Rey and Kylo Ren.

First Man (’18)

Based on the life of Neil Armstrong, the First Man directed by La La Land’s creator, Damien Chazelle is known for its direction, Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy’s performances, musical score, and jaw dropping Moon landing sequence in the end.