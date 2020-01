Sachiananda Sarawathi Swamigal in Chennai

CHENNAI: Hariharapura Sri Adhi Sankaracharya Saradha Lakshmi Narasimha Peedam’s peedathipathi Sri Sri Swayamprakasha Sachidananda Saraswathi Mahaswamigal is in city.

According to a press release, he will be at Ananthapadmanabhaswamy Temple at Adyar till 3 January and on 7 and 8 January, he will be at Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli.

Devotees can visit the swamiji from 10.30 am onwards on all the above mentioned days. From 4 to 6 January and from 9 to 13 January, he will also be at Yogalaya Mandapam, close to Ananthapadmanabhaswamy Temple.

The release also added that the swamiji will perform Sri Chakra Navavarna pooja on all these days by 5.30 pm.

For details, contact 99623 99085 / 91765 10866 / 63606 61584 / 98407 55359.