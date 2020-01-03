Akshay takes four wickets in U-12 match

Chennai: Akshay Bharath took four wickets for four runs in just six overs to help CCE Sembakkam B defeat Kedar Ramapuram in the Young Talents – FYNSEA Logistics Under 12 Winter Cup Inter academy Cricket tournament.

In a low scoring contest, batting first CCE Sembakkam only scored 73 for the loss of seven wickets in its full quota of 30 overs. Defending the low total, Akshay Bharath did the star turn for CCE Sembakkam as he took four wickets by just conceding four runs in six overs he was well supported with a three-wicket haul for Steven Curtis as Kedar Ramapuram was all out for 33 runs in just 16.2 overs.

Brief Scores: Sri ( TBM) 114 all out in 28 overs (Aravindhan 25 , Abishek 31, Harish Ragavendra 3 for 14, Naren Santhosh 2 for 3) beat DAV public School 131 for 6 in 30 overs (S. Sriram 37 , Giridhar Prasad. G 28, Badri 2 for 11, Siddharth 2 for 24)

Player of the match – Badri

Cce Sembakkam – B. 73 for 7 in 30 Overs (Jaswanth 2 for 100 Beat Kedar Ramapuram 33 in 16.2 Overs (Akshay Bharath 4 for 4, Steven Curtis 3 for 19)

Player of the Match – Akshay Bharath

Cce Sembakkam – B. 109 for 9 in 30 Overs (Rohit 2 for 23) beat Cce Sembakkam – A. 90 all out in 25.2 Overs (Akshay Bharath 4 for 20, Prajeesh 2 for 9)

Player of Match – Akshay Bharath