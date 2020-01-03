‘Darbar’ flies high

Rajinikanth’s Kabali negan the trend of branding on a domestic flight. Now his darbar follows the same route. Lyca Productions’Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is all set to fly high.

While AirAsia inked the deal with Thanu with Kabali, sources say Lyca Productions has inked deal with an aviation giant.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Rajinikanth is said to be playing a badass cop in the film who transforms after a tragic incident. Nayanthara plays an architect in the film which also has Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in pivotal characters.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Santosh Sivan cranks the film. The grandiose action flick is all set to release on January 9 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.