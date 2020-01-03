Eco-friendly scooters now at Guindy Metro

Chennai: Eco-friendly scooters which was launched at Alandur Metro Station has been extended to Guindy Metro Station.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in alliance with Flyy, electric scooters sharing and rentals has come up with the smart, keyless and eco-friendly scooters.

The pollution-free, eco-friendly initiative was initially launched at the city’s first multi-level railway, Alandur Metro Station in December, 2019.

Following an overwhelming response, it has been introduced at Guindy Metro Station. The list of other Metro Stations which are likely to receive the service are yet to get the clearance from CMRL. However, there are plans of launching over 6,000 such scooters in the city.

The keyless scooters are available at Re 1/min and the application for the same can be downloaded from the Play store. The driving steps involve Know your customer (KYC) procedures along with scanning QR code and unlocking the ride for a drive.

The KYC procedure which is a one time task comprises sending a selfie besides front and back image of the driving license.

“The Flyy smart e-scooter was launched at the Metro Stations with the aim to solve the last mile connectivity crisis and provide commending experience to the commuters,” says Flyy senior manager (Business Development) Anirudh.

‘It is easy to access the vehicle as the users can scan the code and instantly drive it with the helmet being provided. It saves time preventing the commuters with inconvenience like waiting for cab services,” he adds.

The e-scooters can be picked up from the Metro Stations and can be parked at the ‘blue zones’ in the city afer ending the ride. “Blue zones are areas with serviceability. It includes parts of Alandur, Guindy, Ekkattuthangal, DLF and Ramapuram and is likely to expanded to other stations,” says Anirudh.

He further adds, “There is a profuse welcome to this e-scooters and this exceptional service has gained regular users. With the increase in demand, the service is likely to expand to areas in a larger segment.”

(Article written by Afrin Fowmitha)