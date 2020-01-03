Government unaware of Nithyananda’s location

CHENNAI: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar has said that the search for self-styled controversial godman Nithyananda continues and that the government is not aware about his whereabouts yet.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, Ravish Kumar said that the embassies in several countries have been approached to find Nithyananda.

“When we approached Equador, they said that he had already left the place,” he added.

It may be noted that the Union Home Ministry recently issued a direction to the Karnataka government to arrest Nithyananda, who is facing multiple charges. The direction was issued based on complaints filed against him by parents of young girls who are allegedly in his illegal custody, reports said.