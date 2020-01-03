Triplicane gears up for Vaikunta Ekadasi

Chennai: Elaborate arrangements have been made at Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane ahead of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival that falls 6 January.

On the auspicious day, the <I>sorgavasal<P> will be opened at 4.30 am. Nearly one lakh people are expected to turn up on the day and the temple authorities along with the police department have made arrangements to ensure the safety of the people and for smooth darshan.

Addressing the media here Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, Haripriya said, “Like every year, this year too arrangements have been made to help people get a smooth darshan. On all the four entrances, there will be signboards that give details about the queue’s entry and exit point. To enable devotees standing in queue outside the temple, to see the opening of the sorgavasal, big LED screens will be placed at South Mada Street near the temple’s library, at the entrance of the west tower and on the rear side of the temple.”

The price for the special ticket has been hiked this year to Rs 500 and devotees can get the tickets from 1 pm today by showing ID proof like Aadhaar card, passport or voter ID cards. It will be sold on first-come- first-serve-basis. Only people with the special tickets will be allowed inside the temple from 2.30 am from the west tower entrance on Monday to witness the <I>sorgavasal<P>opening ceremony. At 4 am, the deity will be taken out on a procession inside the temple after which, by 4.30 am, the <I>sorgavasal<P> would be opened.

“For elderly and differently-abled people, special entrance has been arranged through South Mada Street entrance. From 8 am to 10 pm, differently-abled people can come through the special entrance and from 10 am to 11 am, senior citizens can use it,” Haripriya said.

“Purified drinking water facility is also arranged and to avoid the usage of plastic cups, devotees can drink water from tumblers that will be given by volunteers. Two mobile toilets will be kept near the temple pond. At South Mada Street, one ambulance will be placed on standby and and another one near Bharathiyar house. Mobile first aid will also be available at the all the mada streets. Special buses and trains have also been arranged to facilitate easy commute for people,” she added.

“Many CCTV cameras have been placed at all the entrances and inside the temple to ensure safety and security for the devotees. Also policemen will be placed on duty at many spots inside the temple. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the streets surrounding the temple,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police M S Bhaskar.