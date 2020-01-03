Woman eats bonda, dies

CHENNAI: In a freak mishap, a woman collapsed when she was eating a snack and died while being rushed to the hospital.

According to police, Padmavathy (45) of Kamaraj Nagar, Choolaimedu had gone to a restaurant in her neighbourhood with her mother.

While eating a bonda, the snack had got stuck in her throat. Padmavathy was unable to breath.

She passed away on the way to Government Kilpauk Hospital.

Sources said she was married for 11 years, but the couple did not have children. Her husband sold two-wheeler parts in Royapettah. Choolaimedu police are conducting inquiries.