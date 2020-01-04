Narayanapuram lake gets fresh lease of life

Chennai: On the lines of Madipakkam lake which is now a must-visit place for many, thanks to the facilities here, the Narayanapuram lake in the locality too is being given a fresh lease of life.

Work to build a pavement other facilities is going on in full swing, much to the cheer of residents.

The waterbody at Sunnambu Kolathur in the West Anna Nagar part of Kovilambakkam lacked maintenance all these days. However, accepting requests from residents, officials have started giving a facelift to it.

“Work is now going on to build a walkers’ path. Other facilities too will come up. Things will get full shape soon,” sources state.

Expressing happiness over the development, Sivakumar, a resident said, “soon, we need not go to Madipakkam lake or some other place for rejuvenating ourselves in evenings. Also, we will be getting a nice place for our morning walks. We appreciate officials for taking up this work.”

Another resident says, “while it is good that the lake is being given a facelift, it should be ensured that the facilities are maintained well. The responsibility lies in the hands of authorities and residents. Otherwise, there is no point in spending so much on the lake”.

He also wants that dumping of garbage into the lake and the encroachment of waterbody should be stopped.

“Earlier, there were many waterbodies in the neighbourhood. But we now have only a few,” he mentions. Officials say all necessary steps would be taken to maintain the lake and to stop unlawful activities.