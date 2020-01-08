Bharath bandh fails in TN, normalcy unaffected across State

Chennai: Normal life remained unaffected in Tamilnadu in view of the nation-wide strike (Bharat Bandh) called by various trade unions today to protest the ‘anti-labour policies of the Central government’, even as functioning in public sector banks were crippled.

Various opposition parties including the DMK have pledged their support to the strike. Shops and business establishments, schools, colleges and educational institutions functioned as usual.

Public transport buses, auto rickshaws and share autos pled as usual in Chennai city, though autos owing allegiance to CITU kept off the roads. Tight security was deployed at bus stands, railway stations and other places.

The Tamilnadu government has asked its employees to report for duty today without fail.

Inter-State bus services were also operated normally, though Kerala bound buses were operated upto the Tamilnadu border only.

Scores of members and leaders of various trade unions, including the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Front (LPF) Secretary and Rajya Sabha member M Shanmugam were arrested for staging a protest demonstration in front of the Anna Road post office on the arterial Anna Salai. Traffic was hit in view of the demonstration.

Police sources said more than 15,000 personnel were deployed at bus depots, railway stations and other important places to prevent any untoward incident.

AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said banking transactions were badly affected as cheques were not sent for clearing.

Members of public sector insurance companies also took part in the strike.

In a statement, K.Govindan, general secretary, General Insurance Employees All India Association (GIEAIA) urged the Centre to drop its proposed move to amend the Labour Laws in favour of corporate sector.

Similar demonstrations by trade unions were also held in several parts of the State.