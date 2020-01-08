Hanging Nirbhaya convicts will give me great relief: Hangman

Meerut: Hangman Pawan Jallad, who officials say is being considered to carry out the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, says he is ready for the job which will send out a strong message in the society.

He said executing those who were involved in the horrific crime will bring ‘great relief’ to him, Nirbhaya’s parents and everybody else. A Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case and ordered that they be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.