Karunas, Tamimun Ansari meet CM; TN seeks nod for 4 new medical colleges

Chennai: MLAs Tamimun Ansari and Karunas today met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat. It is said that they have sought an appointment for Muslim leaders to meet Palaniswami to discuss about CAA.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Assembly today, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the State government has sought permission from the Centre to start four more medical colleges.

“Once permission is granted, these colleges will come up at Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur and Kanchipuram,” he said.

In an apparent reference to the State getting approval for nine medical colleges within a short span, Vijayabaskar said, “Palaniswami has got nine runs in one ball.”

Answering to a question raised by Leader of Opposition in the House, M K Stalin about the present status of the resolution passed against NEET in the Assembly, Vijayabaskar said the government is firm in its stand of being against NEET.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said eating more fish will reduce the risk of getting cancer, heart attack and vision problems.

“Instead of trying to get government jobs, youngsters should focus on becoming entreprenuers,” he said.

Also, Law Minister C V Shanmugam said Rs 287 crore has been allocated for the improvement of infrastructures of courts.

“It is this government’s policy to ensure that people get justice as early as possible. Courts are being established in various districts based on the number of cases and the recommendations made by the District Judge,” he added.