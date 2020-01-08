McAfee Internet solutions now on Flipkart

McAfee and Flipkart announced that McAfee products are now available on Flipkart.com. According to a press release, millions of Flipkart consumers will now be able to access award-winning and trusted McAfee products on its platform, helping to ensure that evolving consumer cyber security demands are addressed while providing a seamless customer experience.

‘McAfee’s partnership with Flipkart aims to give consumers peace of mind by highlighting the importance of online security and helping them protect what matters to them, from their mobile devices and connected homes,’ said vice president of engineering and managing director McAfee India, Venkat Krishnapur.