New skincare product from Lotus Herbals

Beauty brand Lotus Herbals unveiled Probrite, a premium skincare brand labeled as India’s first probiotic skincare range. According to a press release, it has been developed after extensive research and development aiming to combat skin concerns of women.

This range of products have been formulated with the science of Probiotics, ensuring that a skin receives the right balance of nutrients and stays protected against bad bacteria, the release added. Products in the Lotus Herbals Probrite range are clinically tested, preservative free and sulphate free. It is priced between Rs 295 and Rs 645. They are available at Lotus Exclusive Brand Outlets, select premium beauty stores and www.LotusHerbals.com