Rajini fans plan big for “Darbar”

Huge cut-outs and banners have been erected at almost all cinema halls where Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is releasing tomorrow.

Fans are planning huge processions besides msuic shows in front of cinema halls.

Darbar directed by A R Murugadoss and bankeolled by Lyca Productions will be out in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Thursday. set in Mumbai, it is a cop story and Rajini plays City Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth today returned to Chennai from Hyderabad, where he was shooting for his movie with director Siruthai Siva.