Cop ends life at Washermenpet

Chennai: A Sub-Inspector of police allegedly ended his life at the Police Quarters in New Washermenpet following a quarrel with his wife.

According to police, Ramu (37) who serves as Sub-Inspector of police in Royapuram police station, lived with his wife Kamini (32) and daughters Harshini (7) and Harshika (1.5). Sources said the couple often fought with each other.

Yesterday, had had come home after finishing his 1 to 9 pm shift and an argument broke out between Ramu and Kamini. It is said that Ramu went to his room and did not come out after the incident.

At 12.15 am, Kamini found him hanging from the ceiling using a rope. He was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police are conducting further inquiries.