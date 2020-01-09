Paul Harris cricket carnival from 11 January

Chennai: Paul Harris Cricket Carnival, organised by the Rotary Club of Madras East gets underway on 11 January.

According to a release, the Paul Harris Cricket Carnival has been played every year since 1988 by the Rotary Club of Madras East which was built around the principle of pooling together Rotarians from disparate clubs who have the passion for cricket.

This year the tournament will have 12 teams, owned by 12 Rotarians of the club comprising more than 230 participants coming from different Rotary Clubs in the city and will feature more than 230 participants.

The league matches will be played in a round-robin format from the 11 to 19 January and the top 8 teams qualify for the Quarter Final, which will be on the 26 January at the Sri Ramachandra Medical College Grounds,Porur. The semi-finals and the finals will be played on 1 February and finals on 2 February at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk here, added the release.

For details contact – 98840 11511