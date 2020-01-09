SI murder: TN DGP speaks to Kerala top cop

Chennai: The Tamilnadu police have formed three special teams to nab the members of an unidentified gang which shot and killed a Special Sub Inspector last night at Tamilnadu-Kerala border in Kanyakumari.

According to sources, a police team collected CCTV footage from the location and are conducting inquiries to identify the shooter. It is also said that the assailants have been identified and they are suspected to be terrorists.

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu DGP J K Tripathi today had a discussion with his Kerala counterpart Loknath about the incident and chalked out plans to nab the murderers.

At 10 pm Wednesday, SSI Wilson (57), attached to Kaliyakkavilai police station and other policemen were on a routine vehicle check at the Padanthalumoodu check post.

They had stopped an SUV coming from Thiruvananthapuram on suspicion. The vehicle stopped and one of the occupants got out and fired three rounds at the police officer and fled, reports said.

Wilson is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. He was five months away from retirement.