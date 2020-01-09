Tamilnadu government will protect rights of minorities: Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said the State government will protect the rights of the minorities.

Delivering his reply to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, he said ”The opposition raised several questions about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar has already made the government’s stand very clear. I would like to reiterate that the minorities in the State do not have to worry about the CAA.”

Palaniswami also said the state will reach new heights in agriculture this year as farming has been carried out in an additional seven lakh acres of land compared to previous year.

”Understanding the needs of the farmers and delivering what they want at the right time is the reason behind the increase,” he said.

He further said several measures are being taken in the aspect of water conservation. ”Rainwater harvesting, recycling of sewage water and desilting of waterbodies are some of the schemes that are implemented. A 45 million litre sewage treatment plant was recently inaugurated in Chennai. These plants ensure that 20 per cent of the sewage water is recycled and reused,” he added.

Palaniswami said that 34,781 waterbodies have been desilted at a cost of Rs 2,582 crore. ”Underground drainage system is being implemented in 11 districts,” he said.

Palaniswami also announced that a new scheme called Amma Ilaingar Vilayattu Thittam will be introduced in Panchayats and Municipalities.

He recalled that investments to the tune of Rs 5,835 crore were signed with 41 companies during his foreign visits.

”About 35,520 people will get employment opportunities due to these projects. Apart from this 304 MoUs were signed during the second Global Investors Meet. Out of this works have begun for 272 projects and they are in different stages of development. This shows the trust that the investors have on the government,” he added.

Action against murderers

Palaniswami said appropriate action will be taken on those responsible for the death of SSI Wilson who was shot dead near Marthandam in Kanyakumari yesterday.

Palaniswami said government job will be given to one member from Wilson’s family.

He also announced a solatium of Rs ten lakh to the family members of Yaagesh who lost his life while trying to save a woman who was abducted in an auto near Thiruvallur.

”Franklin who was sustained major injury trying to save the woman will be given Rs two lakh and three others with minor injuries will be given Rs 25,000 each,” he added.

New Bills introduced

On the last day of the ongoing Assembly session today, Bills including the Tamilnadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants (amendment) Bill were introduced. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also presented the second supplement statement of Expenditure for the year 2019-2020.

Upgrade for Vandalur Zoo

During his speech, Palaniswami said the Arignar Anna Zoological Park will be upgraded to international standard.