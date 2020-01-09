Velacheri flyover work in slow pace

CHENNAI: The construction of the twin flyover at Velacheri is progressing at a very slow pace. But what worries residents here is the lack of safety for commuters and pedestrians using the stretch. The Vijaya Nagar Main Road has become narrow due to the centering work which is being done at a portion of the bridge and a pillar is being built.

Safety features are allegedly not followed while the work is underway. Vice-president of Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association, S Kumararaja, said that there are chances that something dangerous might fall on a vehicle and hurt someone. ‘There is no improvement or progress in the flyover work,’ he added.

Motorists driving to Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Medavakkam have a tough time because of the delay in the project. During peak hours there is traffic jam near Vijaya Nagar junction. Residents of Velacheri want to know when the work of flyover will be getting over.

Authorities claim that the project is lagging due to land acquisition problems. It may be noted that recently the Chennai district revenue officials and Corporation officials locked and sealed four shops being operated without license near Vijaya Nagar bus terminus. The shops were located on a piece of land which is yet to be acquired by the Highways department for the bridge work.