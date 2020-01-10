Erode wins women’s inter-district hockey tournament

Chennai: Erode’s senior women’s team emerged as the champion by defeating Chennai in the final of the 8th Senior women Inter- district Hockey Championship, organised by the Hockey Unit of Tamilnadu, held at the at SDAT Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium,Egmore, Thursday.

According to a release, Erode won the game 3-0 and defeated Chennai comprehensively in the final. Ammukutty, Narmatha and Rubasri were the goalscorers. Shri Vinayaga Mines, V.Murugan distributed the Prizes in the presence of President, Hockey Unit of Tamilnadu, Sekar J Manoharan and, Gen. secretary, Hockey Unit of Tamilnadu., M.Renukalakshmi. MD, Annai Enterprises, Arockiasamy, presided the valedictory function.

360 players from 18 districts participated in the League cum Knock-out competition and Tiruppur won the third place play-off match by defeating Tirunelveli 1-0.