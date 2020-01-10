Jayanth scores ton in Under-15 tournament

Chennai: Jayanth, representing Nellai Nadar scored an unbeaten107 off just 58 balls to help his side to a 157 runs victory over Union Christian Matric school in the Young talents FYNSEA Logistics U-15 inter school T20 invitation knockout cricket tournament played recently here.

Riding on Jayanth’s ton, Nellai Nadar scored 218 for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the huge total, Union Christian Matric school scored a paltry 61 to lose the game by 157 runs.

Brief Scores:

Nellai Nadar 218 for 2 (R K Jayanth 107, Michael Antony 52) beat Union Christian Matric School 61 in 14.5 overs (Strachan 25, Pradesh three for 5)

Ramachandra public school 145 for 7 in 15 overs (Rithik Varshan 44, R Akshay 31) Beat DAV, Gopalapuram 61 in 14.1 overs (B Harishree four for 11)

Sri Sankara SSS 115 for 7 in 20 overs (Rajkumar 44 n.o) Beat Sir Mutha school 110 for 7 in 20 overs (S. Prashanth 50, B Pranav 27, Jai R. Desai three for 15)