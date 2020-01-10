Vandalur Zoo gears up for Pongal festival

CHENNAI: Arignar Anna Zoological Park management has said that elaborate arrangements have been made to receive visitors on Pongal festival days. A joint meeting with the district administration was recently conducted at Arignar Anna Zoological Park to discuss special arrangements for the visitors during Pongal holidays in the presence of Chengalpattu District Collector John Louis, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director Yogesh Singh, Chengalpattu District Superintendent of Police Kannan, Deputy Director S Sudha, Assistant Director K Sekar and other officials.

The zoo management has already said the zoo will remain open to visitors on 14 January. “During Pongal festival days especially on 15, 16 and 17 January, the zoo will be opened to public from 8 am to 6 pm. For the visitors to have easy entry, the management has arranged for 20 entry ticket counters. The visitors can book the zoo entry ticket through website (www.aazp.in) and mobile app “Vandalur Zoo”. A special ticket counter will be dedicated for those who book tickets “online” which will be operational from 14 to 17 January,” the officials said.

The officials said MTC will operate 300 special buses from Broadway, Marina Beach, Koyambedu, Vadapalani, T Nagar, Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Velacheri, Avadi, Sholinganallur, Poonamallee, Thiruporur, Mahabalipuram, Tambaram, Chengalpattu to reach Vandalur Zoo.

‘Separate two wheeler and four wheeler parking area have been arranged for visiting public near the Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre of Arignar Anna Zoological Park. Free shuttle services are arranged from vehicle parking areas to zoo entrance during 14 to 17 January,’ the officials said.

On the safety aspect, the officials said, children will be provided with hand tag. ‘First aid facility centers have been arranged for visitors during these days. For lactating mothers separate room facilities are provided inside the zoo at two places. CCTV cameras are placed at several points in the zoo to ensure the safety of the visitors.

The district administration has arranged to provide additional purified drinking water to the public and has also provided additional mobile toilet facilities for the visitors,” the officials added. As per the Government order, the visitors are advised not to bring any of the banned plastic articles inside the zoo.’Liquor, cigarette, sugar cane and plastic are banned by the zoo management and will not be allowed inside the zoo,” the officials said.