160 stolen phones recovered by police in Marina, Royapettah

Chennai: The city police have recovered 160 mobile phones which were stolen from people in areas such as Marina and Royapettah.

According to police, they had received hundreds of complaints of phones being robbed in the past six months. Following this, Deputy Commissioner Shekar Deshmukh formed a special team to track the missing phones and recover them.

Assistant Commissioner of police, Royapettah, Baskar and Assistant Commissioner of Mylapore, Nelson, led the investigation.

The special team traced most of the phones to Kerala using the IMEI number. A team went to the neighbouring State for further inquiries.

They found that from Kerala the phones were sold to shops in Bihar and other northern States. The team seized as many as 160 phones. This morning, the phones were returned to the owners.