Chill out at Sembakkam

CHENNAI: People of Rajakilpakkam, a residential locality near Sembakkam will not have anything less than perfection to spend their leisure time as this compact locality has six parks.

With already existing three parks in Saraswathi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Saravanan Nagar, the locality is gearing up to officially open three new parks in Shah Avenue- Koushik Avenue, VGP Srinivasan Nagar and Koushik Avenue.

‘The Shah Avenue- Koushik Avenue park neared its completion two months ago and since then it is being used by the people. However, the park is yet to be officially opened as the conclusive works are going on’, says Classic. E Chandran, president, Federation of Residents Welfare Association of Rajakilpakkam.

Besides this park, there are two other parks in this locality, lined up and awaiting inauguration. Further, the older parks in the area are under the process of renovation.

‘By substituting the smaller lights with the LEDs, repairing the compound walls and pathways and replacing the broken play equipments for the children with new ones, the parks are being restored’, says Arun Kumar, a member of the federation.

The three new parks along with the older parks which are being renovated are expected to be officially inaugurated together close to Pongal. However, there are persisting issues in the parks that need immediate attention, says the duo.

‘There is an instantaneous need for setting up of restrooms as there are lot of diabetic patients who visit the parks. The authorities should also consider setting up drinking water containers and dustbins in the parks’, says Chandran.

‘There are wastes littered inside the already existing parks which leads to stinking and causes discomfort to the visitors’, adds Arun Kumar.

It is crucial that the authorities and the public endeavour in upkeeping the parks post its construction.

‘Till date, there is only one watchman staffed to maintain all the six parks and undoubtedly it is impossible for a single person to efficiently maintain all the six parks in the locality. Government is up for new projects but not for maintenance’, he further added.

(Story by Afrin Fowmitha)