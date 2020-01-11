Samuthirakani to do a Kannada movie?

Actor Upendra is a part of a mega movie in Kannada titled Kabza, which will features artistes from other languages. Samuthirakani, who is working on the multilinguals RRR and Indian 2, will next be seen playing the main villain in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He ahs been approached to be part of Kabza.

Sources say that Atul Kulkarni will join the team soon and actors Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpai, Pradeep Rawat, and Prakash Raj are being considered for the pivotal roles.

Kabza, which has music by Ravi Basur and cinematography by Arjun Shetty, is currently being filmed in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.