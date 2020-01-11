Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun’s next

Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly play the baddie in Rangasthalam fame Sukumar’s next Telugu film. The upcoming movie, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, will reportedly pit the two heroes of South Indian films in an engaging tale. The movie, tentatively titled, Allu Arjun 20, is produced by Mythiri Movie Makers.

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Jayaram in the lead, narrates the heartwarming tale of a family.

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial will mark the return of Tabu to the Telugu film industry after 12 years. Besides Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun reportedly also has A.R.Murugadoss’ untitled movie.