AAP to skip meet of opposition parties called by Congress

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will skip today’s opposition party meet called by the Congress against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Sanjay said the AAP had no information about the meeting and so, there was no point in attending it. Sources, however, claimed that the AAP is not attending the meeting in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called the meeting to frame a joint action plan against the CAA, the proposed National Register of Citizens and other issues.

The AAP had opposed the contentious law in Parliament and even participated in a meeting of opposition parties held last month.