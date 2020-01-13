Nanganallur market in festive mode ahead of Pongal

Chennai: The market is yet again back to life with activities. This time it is for Pongal. Shopkeepers in the shandy are hoping to up the ante in the coming weeks. News Today takes a walk along the streets to find out what’s in store.

Popular in the neighbourhood for selling products made of clay, Prakash has been selling in the market for over 25 years now. Colourful pots, sugarcanes and kilangu manjal adorn his shop on 27th Street in Nanganallur.

“The pots are unloaded from Periyapalayam and are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 600. Similarly, manjal is brought from Karaikudi and are sold from Rs 60. I sourced the sugarcanes from Koyambedu and are ranged from Rs 50,” he says.

However, Prakash is unhappy over the way in which the sales is getting affected and rues about the dynamics of economy.

“Sales have taken a blow due to several reasons. I have fixed nominal prices and the business has not been kicked off since the past three years,” he adds.

However, he hopes to have a good Pongal this 2020.

In the same locality, is Selvakumar who has been selling embellished ornaments for over 20 years. He says, “The sales would not be as high as during Deepavali, but I’m pinning my hopes on the last two days – Monday and Tuesday of the festival.”

A little away, 29-year-old Rajeshwari who has been selling sugarcane, kilangu manjal and ginger since the past 10 years. She says, “I have been having a good business this year as always. Only when the harvest is hit, I face trouble, but this year has been going well, so far.”

To deliver the best of the kind, she imports sugarcane from Andhra Pradesh.