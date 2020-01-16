City top cop takes part in ‘Pongal’ celebrations in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan took part in Pongal celebrations conducted by the police department at various places in the city Wednesday.

A press release said, he attended the celebrations at Kotturpuram Police Quarters, Chintadripet Boys Club, Pudupet Armed Reserve premises and at Mambalam Police Quarters.

The celebrations included traditional dance, music, sports and fun games.

Viswanathan distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions held on the occasion.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha, Joint Commissioner of Police (East) R Sudhakar and Joint Commissioner of Police (South) C Maheshwari were among those who participated.