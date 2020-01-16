Four women killed in Thanjavur mishap

CHENNAI: Four women were killed after a car hit them when they were walking on the road at Vallam, Thanjavur. According to police, the four-wheeler driven by one Sathyanarayan lost control and ran over a group of devotees killing four persons identified as Selvi (48), her daughter Keerthy (22), Kavitha (25) and Kanniyammal (50). The incident left many injured including Sathyanarayan.

The women were part of the group of devotees from Bangalore who had come for prayers at a church at Vallam. They had gone for a dip at a tank nearby and were walking back to the prayer hall when the car hit them.

The other occupants in the car, Ramachandran and Revathy, who are Sathyanarayananas parents, were also injured. Vallam police arrived at the spot and rushed the injured victims to Thanjavur Government Hospital.