Review: ‘Pattas’ – Revenge drama

After a scintillating show in Asuran, Dhanush is back to please the gallery in Pattas. As the title suggests, Pattas by Durai Senthilkumar is a cocktail of action, humour and romance. A regular revenge drama with a martial arts background, the movie has a plethora of artistes. After an intense drama in Asuran, Dhanush takes to a commercial pot-boiler and does it with ease in dual roles.

The movie begins with Kanyakumari (Sneha) sent to jail for murdering a foreigner. She completes her tenure and is all set to avenge villain Nilan (Naveen Chandra), who had killed her husband Thiraviyaperumal aka Thiraviyam (Dhanush again). Nilan and his son Richard are famous in the MMA world. Pattas aka Sakthi (Dhanush) is a petty thief living in a slum in Chennai. Sadhana (Mehreen Pirzada), a neighbourhood girl makes him steal her documents from the MMA academy, run by Nilan. He then comes to know that he has a history with Nilan. The cat and mouse game begins.

Though the movie proceeds in a predictable manner, all credits to Dhanush for holding all attention with his energetic screen presence. As Thiraviyam he renders a matured performance. As a fun-loving youth, he gives what the script demands. His body language deserves a special mention. Sneha, who joins hands with hands after Pudhupettai, has a meaty role to do. She does it with ease and elan. Mehreen Pirzada have very little to do. Naveen Chandra plays a menacing villain.

The movie has cinematography by Om Prakash. He manages to capture the beauty of village well. Vivek-Mervin’s music is foot-tapping. Durai Senthilkumar can be given a pat for shedding light to a dying martial art called Adimurai. But had he laced it with suspense and thrill elements, the end product could have been more engaging.