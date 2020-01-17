Arvind Swami charms as MGR

Thalaivi, the Jayalalitha biopic features Arvind Swami playing the iconic late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The first look was unveiled today on the occasion of the latter’s 103rd birth anniversary.

Arvind Swami made his comeback with Mani Ratnam’s Kadal . Sources say that the actor will dub for his role across languages for this multilingual flick. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sailesh R Singh, the film has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Vishal Vittal.

Kanagana Ranaut plays the title role in the film and she even took to dance classes and she has been a regular at it. Thalaivi will hit the screens on 26 June.