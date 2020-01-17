CHENNAI: National Institution for Quality and Reliability (NIQR) is organising its annual Dr Kazuyuki Suzuki Endowment Lecture at Hotel Radha Regent, tomorrow, at 6.30 pm.

According to a press release, Yazaki India Private Limited executive director and chief executive officer P V Raju will be the chief guest and G Krishnasami, Head Corporate QA M/S RSB Transmissions (I) Ltd will speak on quality & reliability improvement through TQM.

Dr Kazuyuki Suzuki is Professor at the Department of Informatics at the University of Electro-communications, Tokyo. He has been working on reliability engineering and quality management for over three decades. He has served as both the president of the Japanese Society for Quality Control, and the president of Reliability Engineering Association of Japan, besides being a member of the Deming Prize Committee, the release said.