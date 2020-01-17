Five held for robbing mobile phones

CHENNAI: The city police arrested five persons for robbing mobile phones in two separate incidents here Thursday. The police said Vijay Babu (30) of K K Nagar was walking on 100-Feet-Road, Vadapalani early in the morning when a five-member gang grabbed his mobile phone and fled.

Vijay immediately raised an alarm and chased them. A patrol vehicle which was parked nearby nabbed one of them. He was identified as Yasim (19). Police said, the gang belonged to Pulianthope and they rented a room at Triplicane to carry out their phone snatching activity. The police went to Triplicane and arrested one more teenager Sherif (19) who was part of the robbery.

Further inquiries are underway to nab the remaining three persons. In another case, Hariharan (23) of Nesapakkam was at Anjugam Street, MGR Nagar, yesterday, when a three-member gang snatched his phone and silver chain.

Police arrested the men from a nearby place. The accused were identified as Karthik (26) a driver, Elango (20) and Sankar (22) who are painters. They belong to Choolaipallam. The phone and the silver chain were recovered from them. MGR police have registered a case.