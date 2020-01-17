SC allows Karti Chidambaram to withdraw Rs 20 crore

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to withdraw the Rs 20 crore which was deposited with the apex court registry as a condition for allowing him to travel abroad.

The apex court in January and May 2019 had granted Karti Chidambaram permission to travel to foreign countries after depositing Rs 10 crore each respectively with the registry.

When the matter came up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there was no objection from the Enforcement Directorate to the plea seeking withdrawal of the amount since he has returned. Taking note of the submission, the bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said Karti can withdraw the said amount since he has already returned.

The condition was imposed by the apex court after the ED had opposed his plea for travel abroad. On 7 May, the top court had allowed Karti to travel to the United Kingdom, the US, France, Germany and Spain in May and June this year. Karti has been facing ED cases in INX media and Aircel maxis matters.