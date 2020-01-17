Special children celebrate Pongal festival at K K Nagar

Chennai: At Arvind Foundation (a charitable organisation for children with special needs), no occasion to make the children enjoy is missed. And Pongal, being the first festival of the year and an important festival for all Tamilians was celebrated at Arvindniketan, K K Nagar in a grand manner.

The students, staff and the parents came dressed in bright yellow. The students of Arvind Foundation took charge of the entire preparation – kolams, arranging sugarcane, decorating the place and the Pongal pot, setting up the fireplace to cook Pongal. The parents and the teachers were helping them in the process, a press release from

Arvindniketan said.

After the milk boiled over, Pongal was cooked in the traditional way, offered to Sun God and distributed amongst all those who were present.

Following this was the funtime. Uriyadi was organised for the students, which they were happy to try and feel as an adventure. Many games were organised for the mothers of the students which made them all feel nostalgic, the release said.

Karagam dance was performed, followed by music and dance by students, staff and parents. It was a joyous start for all the festivities waiting to be enjoyed throughout 2020, it said.

Arvind Foundation can be reached at 98410 34234, 98416 15333, 72999 11022.