Swarnalakshmi wins chess tournament

Chennai:Swarnalakshmi, a student of VS School, Chidambaram won the first place in chess at Rural school games 2019 held at Pune, Maharashtra recently.

According to a release, Swarnalakshmi clinched the title in Under-14 category. Ij the same tournament, in the Under-17 category, Kayalvizhi bagged the second place. By winning in the tournament, both Swarnalakshmi and Kayalvizhi have also qualified for the International tournament to be held at Nepal. The duo will be representing India.

Also, in a state-level competition held at Sri Mushnam students Jaisharan, Mohana Sriram won the second place in Under-12 and Under-16 category. ]

The school’s correspondent, Venus Kumar, principal Roobiyal Rani, congratulated the winners alsong with the school’s Sports Director Prabhakaran and PET teachers Uma, Vignesh and Ebsi Mary.