Travel company owner missing with rented car

CHENNAI: The owner of a travel company at Royapettah is missing with a car he had hired from a family at Neelankarai. According to the police, Saravanan (45) of Neelankarai lodged a complaint with the police stating that Dilli Babu who runs a travels company at Royapettah had fled with an Innova car.

Saravanan claimed that he saw an advertisement in the news paper and contacted the company to hire his sister’s Innova car six months ago. He was getting the monthly rent and the agreement ended 27 December.

Dilli Babu did not return the vehicle. Following this, Saravanan visited Dilli Babu’s offices at Thoriapakkam and Royapettah and found him missing. Police are conducting inquiries based on Saravanan’s complaint.