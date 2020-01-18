“Chakra” to release in April

Vishal’s Chakra is fast nearing completion and the movie would hit the screens this April. Vishal is also busy with Thupparivaalan 2, directed by Mysskin and an untitled film with director Anand shankar for which Vishal would be shooting overseas.

Directed by MS Anand, Chakra has Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra playing female leads. The movie has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Sources say that Chakra is an intense action thriller. It is said to have Vishal playing an army officer with cinematography by Balasubramaniam. Produced by Vishal Film Factory, Chakra also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in important roles.