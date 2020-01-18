We are Rajini fans, he is welcome to Sri Lanka: Namal Rajapaksa

Chennai: Sri Lanka today insisted that there was no ban on actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth from visiting the country.

Parliamentarian and son of Lankan Prime Minister Mahendra Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa tweeted saying news about visa being denied to Rajinikanth to visit island nation was false.

”News about #Indian veteran actor #Rajnikanth’s visa to enter #Srilanka been denied is nothing but a rumor. Both my father and I, like the many other Sri Lankan’s islandwise are huge fans of his films. If he wishes to visit #lka there will be no hindrances,” Namal tweeted.

Former Chief Minister of the Northern Province Justice C V Wigneswaran paid a courtesy call on Rajinikanth in Chennai last weekend and held talks. Wigneswaran had briefed Rajinikanth on the issues faced by Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the DMK party organ Murasoli today lashed out at Rajinikanth indirectly for his remarks in Thuglaq event about the newspaper.

An article in the mouthpiece said, ”Those who read Murasoli are champions for the cause of Tamils, equality, rationalism. In the words of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Murasoli symbolises the journey to create new Tamilnadu”.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth said those who read Murasoli are DMK members, while those who read Thuglaq are considered intelligents.