BJP leaders hail Nadda

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders today hailed J P Nadda for his ‘simplicity’ and also his vast organisational experience to express confidence that the party will do well under him, as he appeared set to be the new national president of the party succeeding Amit Shah.

Chief Ministers and deputy chief ministers besides Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, from the BJP and top leaders from its state units filed nomination papers in support of Nadda’s candidature. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke of Nadda’s rise through the ranks and said he has always been an ‘inspiring’ worker.

He noted the Himachal Pradesh leader worked his way up as an ‘excellent’ organisational leader, be it in ABVP or the youth wing of the BJP, and was also a successful health minister in the first Modi government.

“He brings with him an enormous experience be it as a party leader or administrator,” Prasad told PTI, expressing confidence that Nadda will consolidate the great successes the party achieved under Amit Shah.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the party organisation has been in a strong and robust condition under Amit Shah and Nadda will build on it to ensure more success for the BJP in future.

Another Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hailed Nadda for being accessible and also his simplicity. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh also praised Nadda for his simplicity while expressing confidence that the ‘golden era’ that the BJP had under Amit Shah will continue.