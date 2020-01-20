Traffic diversion for R-Day on 20, 22, 23 and 26 Jan in Chennai

Chennai: In view of the Republic Day celebration 26 January and rehearsals for three days 20, 22 and 23 January 2020 at Kamarajar Salai, the stretch from Santhome Church to War Memorial will be closed for all the vehicles movement from 6 am to 10 am.

According to a press release from Greater Chennai Traffic Police, the following traffic arrangements will be made on the above four days.

Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar intend to proceed towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R K Mutt Road, V K Iyer Road, Devanathan Street, St Mary’s Road, R K Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Smith Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

The other vehicles including MTC buses coming from Adyar intend to proceed towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Santhome High Road x Kutchery Road Junction towards Kutchery Road. These vehicles will use Kutchery Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Smith Road, Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

MTC buses (Route No 27-D) coming on Dr Rahdakrishnan Salai intend to proceed towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Dr R K Salai x V M Street Junction towards V M Street and these vehicles will use Royapettah High Road, Luz Junction, R.K. Mutt Road, Mandaveli Junction, South Canal Bank Road, Srinivasapuram and to reach the Foreshore Estate.

MTC bus (route No 21-G) coming from Luz Junction intend to proceed towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted via Nilgiris Junction- left Music Academy-GRH. Roypettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Smith Road, Anna Salai and to reach Broadway.

MTC buses (Route No 12-G & 45-B) coming from Luz Junction intend to proceed towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted via Nilgiris Junction- left Music Academy-GRH. Roypettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Anna Salai, Walajah Road upto Canal Bank road should take U turn.

No vehicle will be allowed beyond Dr R K Salai x Dr Natesan Road Junction towards Gandhi Statue. These vehicles will be diverted towards Dr Natesan Road. No vehicles will be allowed beyond Dr Natesan Road x Avvai Shanmugam Salai Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Ice House Junction.

Similarly, no vehicles will be allowed beyond Dr Besant Road x Dr. Kamarajar Salai Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted at Dr Besant Road Rountana towards Ice House Junction.

The traffic police said no vehicles will be allowed beyond Bharathi Salai x Bells Road Junction towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road. Also, vo vehicles will be allowed beyond Wallajah Road x Bells Road Junction (except MTC buses) towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards Bells Road. MTC buses will be allowed upto Canal Bank Road Junction.

The Anna Square Bus Terminus will be temporarily shifted to Wallajah Road near Government Guest House.

The vehicles coming from Parrys Corner intend to proceed towards Adyar will be diverted at RBI subway (North) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram. These vehicles will use Muthusamy Point, Wallajah Point, Anna Salai, Anna Statue, Anna Salai, American Consulate Service Road, Cathedral Road, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Dr.Natesan Road, Karaneeswarar Pakoda Street, Santhome High Road to reach Adyar.

Also, no vehicles will be allowed from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial. The motorists are requested to co-operate, the release said.