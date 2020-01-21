CCE Sembakkam wins title

Chennai: Opening stand of 90 runs between LK Anirudh and Vishal Ram helped CCE Sembakkam A beat Chellamal CA to clinch the title in the Young Talents – FYNSEA Logistics Under 12 Winter Cup Inter Academy cricket tournament held yesterday.

Batting first Chellammal CA managed just 92 runs on the board for the los of eight wickets in 30 overs. Chasing the low score, the victor achieved the target in 12.1 overs with nine wickets in hand to win the title.

Brief Scores – Finals

Chellamal C. A 92 for 8 in 30 overs (Srikanth 2 for 13) lost to CCE Sembakkam A 96 for 1 in 12.1 overs (LK Anirudh 52 N.O, Vishal Ram 38)

Player of the match – LK. Anirudh

Man of Series – Prem; Best Batsman – Vishal Ram; Best Bowler – Akshay Bharath; Promising Cricketers Rithvik, Kavesh, P Yatish, Pranov