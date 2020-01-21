Man ends life at Thoraipakkam

Chennai: A man ended his life in Okkiyam Pettai, Thoraipakkam yesterday leaving behind a suicide note stating three of his friends to be the reason. Last night, police broke open the door of a hostel at Pillaiyar Koil Street, and found Mukesh Babu (28) hanging from the ceiling. A native of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, he was an engineering graduate. He worked at a IT firm in Thoriapakkam, but police said he had not been going to work recently.

According to the suicide note, Mukesh wrote his friends, Vignesh, Ganesh and Kamal had mentally harassed him. However, investigations found no truth in the claims. Vignesh lived in the same hostel and for the past seven days he was out of town. Ganesh and Kamal live in a hostel few streets away. The three of them are techies.

They meet Mukesh only when they go out to eat and do not know much about him. They did not even know he was without a job, said a police source. His parents said Mukesh was a chain smoker and alcoholic. He had borrowed money from his sister and relatives. He was stressed about the debts he had and his job situation. His body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital.