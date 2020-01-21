“Music inspires all irrespective of caste”

Chennai: “India has produced many talented people from various walks of life in different fields. Music is a source of inspiration to one and all, irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” said Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.

Presenting the Amir Khusro Sangeet Academy Life Time Achievement Awards to senior journalist Kausalya Santhanam and Founder School of the Dakshin Gharana of Kathak founder Jigyasa Giri here yesterday, he said, “Unity is the strength of the nation, which is of multi-ethnic, multi- religious, multi-language and multi-cultural and it should be preserved in our secular country, India, at all times”.

He also praised the awardees for their dedicated and constructive services to the society, a press release said. The evening also witnessed Hindustani music performed by Mahima Sinha (vocal) and Anirban Bhattacharjee (violin). Earlier, Amir Khusro Sangeet Academy secretary Jyoti Habiba welcomed the audience.