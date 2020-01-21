Synergy ’20 to be held 25 Jan

Chennai: Synergy ’20 – a live fund raising concert by Swaraanjali for Charity in aid of V V Charitable Trust to support education of children living below poverty line will be performed at Rajah Annamalai Mandram 25 January, from 5.55 pm to 9.15 pm.

According to a press release, Synergy ’20 will be an unique blend of varied colours of music presented through some maverick mashups, mesmerizing medleys, uplifting unpluggeds, fun fusions along with cult cine-hits which are rarely performed in concerts.

The concert will be based on the theme of presenting some of the iconic hit songs as a journey from Black and White era to the present era. The event is organised by Viswas Media and Ventures.

In the mega musical concert presented by Swaraanjali, the singers of Team Swaraanjali will be accompanied by ace keyboard player A S Ram and his team of musicians, the release said.

V V Charitable Trust is an NGO which primarily focuses on supporting education, and also girl students empowerment, providing medical help along with important moral values (www.vvcharitabletrust.org). It is managed by two eminent Chartered Accountants who are trustees – AVR Varadan and A S Kumar. For tickets and details, contact Sudha Varadan 98842 17100 and Hariharan 98840 48961.