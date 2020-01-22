3-tier security to Rajini’s residence in Chennai

Chennai: Following a protest call by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam cadres near Rajinikanth’s residence at Poes Garden to condemn his remarks about 1971 protests by EV Ramasamy, police have increased security to the actor’s residence. A three-tier security cover has been provided.

This morning, members of Periyar Dravida Kazhagam gathered near Semmozhi Poonga and raised slogans against the actor. When they tried to proceed towards Poes Garden, police arrested them.

Meanwhile Dravidar Kazhagam K Veeramani denied any such incident happened in 1971 as claimed by Rajinkanth and warned him that he would have to face legal action.

Taking a dig at Rajinikanth, State Minister D Jayakumar, said, ”The actor has spoken something that did not happen. He should not trivialise a tall social reformist like Periyar who fought for the cause of Tamils.”

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Congress MP S Thirunavakkasar, said, ”Rajinikanth has spoken based on a few reports appeared in magazines and newspapers. Dravidar Kazhagam has denied the same. People will decide what is right”.