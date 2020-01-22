Apollo Hospitals launches health EMI cards

Chennai: In tie-up with Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals Group has launched digitalised health EMI cards which offers no cost EMI upto Rs 4 lakh credit limit. The pact is to ensure patients and families have easy hassle-free payment avenue while dealing with hospitalisation.

The users of this digitalised card will be able to convert their medical expenditure into no cost EMI where they can repay it over a period of one year. The card along with the primary offers, provides complimentary advantages like personal accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, discount vouchers and coupons. The scheme would cover over 600 medical procedures.

Addressing mediapersons here Tuesday, Apollo Hospitals Group chairman, Dr Pratap C Reddy said, “Everyone should have a health insurance as it is uncertain to predict the hospital emergencies. The Apollo Hospital-Bajaj Health card will empower patients to access the advanced healthcare without worrying about the treatment expenses at a time when they are already under distress. This will further help patients who require elective procedures and surgeries to proceed with the treatment immediately without waiting to collect funds for upfront payment.”

He further added, “We would permit most of the patients’ request of settling the bill a little later and they would certainly do it with gratitude.”

Apollo Hospitals Group managing director Suneeta Reddy said, “India is under-insured when it comes to health insurance, thus making the families struggle in raising funds for treatment, especially in a medical emergency. This health card will help the families alleviate the pressure and focus on the treatment and not on the payment”.

Apollo Hospitals Group and Bajaj Finserv had previously joined hands to offer upto 100 per cent finance on all healthcare and diagnostic services. This new initiative will help people facing a medical emergency, as well as those who are not able to bear the cost upfront for even planned treatments.