Budget will have plan of action on economy: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: The government will unveil its “plan of action” to boost the economy in the Union Budget to be presented on 1 February, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today, asserting that economic fundamentals remain very strong.

Responding to a question about the downward revision of India’s growth rate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said at a Cabinet briefing that the economy is on the path of “revival” and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it.

He also slammed critics of the National Population Register exercise, saying that it was done during the Congress-led government as well. The exercise was considered good then but bad now when the BJP is doing so, he said.